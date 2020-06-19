EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Position Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,917 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.69% of EPR Properties worth $13,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $37.55 on Friday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $79.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.79.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.75). EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $151.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

