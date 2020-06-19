Legal & General Group Plc Has $13.83 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.28% of Casey’s General Stores worth $13,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,497,000 after purchasing an additional 413,875 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,173,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,608,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,455,000 after acquiring an additional 127,216 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 433,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,866,000 after acquiring an additional 39,524 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $154.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $181.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.13 and its 200 day moving average is $158.05.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASY. Zacks Investment Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.91.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

