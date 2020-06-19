Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,205 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.60% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $14,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,330.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 427.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,050.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

NCLH opened at $19.31 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

