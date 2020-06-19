Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 7,821 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.28% of Wix.Com worth $14,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 652.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WIX. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Wix.Com from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $102.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.29.

Shares of Wix.Com stock opened at $231.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Wix.Com Ltd has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $232.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.34 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.94.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

