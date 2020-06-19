Legal & General Group Plc Buys 16,377 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.34% of Athene worth $14,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Athene by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,245,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Athene by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 341,210 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Athene by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,658,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 96,132 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Athene by 362.6% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,400,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Athene by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 28,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Athene from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

ATH opened at $34.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.86 million. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Grant Kvalheim acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

