Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 51,249 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.77% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $15,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 468.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 518,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,369,000 after buying an additional 427,032 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,114,000 after buying an additional 66,175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 133.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 36,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 30.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WRE opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.89% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.