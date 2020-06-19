iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stock Position Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 626,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $15,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,998,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 33,760.0% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

