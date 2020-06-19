Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,757 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 138,832 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.32% of Nuance Communications worth $15,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 564,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,176,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 60,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,178,008.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,244 shares in the company, valued at $16,278,071.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,734 shares of company stock worth $3,205,063. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUAN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.02. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

