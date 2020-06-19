SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.73% of SINA worth $15,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SINA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SINA by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SINA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SINA by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SINA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in SINA by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 101,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SINA shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on SINA from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded SINA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BOCOM International downgraded SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SINA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

SINA stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. SINA Corp has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $46.85.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $435.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. SINA had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SINA Corp will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

