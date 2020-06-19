Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.23% of Erie Indemnity worth $15,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 49.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

NASDAQ ERIE opened at $183.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.55. Erie Indemnity has a 12 month low of $130.20 and a 12 month high of $270.23.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.40). Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $616.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other Erie Indemnity news, Director Eugene C. Connell bought 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,450.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.