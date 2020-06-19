Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 341,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,516 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in iRobot were worth $16,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 1,269.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRBT. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of iRobot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of iRobot from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.72. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $96.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.86.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.51 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.82%. iRobot’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 8,155 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $662,104.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,237.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 900 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $73,647.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,860.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,814 shares of company stock worth $1,430,261. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

