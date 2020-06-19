Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.30% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $16,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,970,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,152,000 after buying an additional 661,436 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,824,000 after buying an additional 298,204 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,534,000 after buying an additional 164,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,928,000 after buying an additional 93,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Shares of RS opened at $95.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average of $102.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

