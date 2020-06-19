Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.40% of Manhattan Associates worth $16,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,605,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,351.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,695 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra lowered Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of MANH opened at $88.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average of $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $95.02.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

