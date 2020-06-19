Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,407,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,103 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ZIX were worth $16,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,075,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 833,524 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 41,557 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 155,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 358.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 437,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 341,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ZIX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ZIX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $403.21 million, a P/E ratio of -19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. Zix Co. has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

In other ZIX news, Director Richard Spurr sold 10,427 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $66,837.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,512 shares of company stock valued at $272,077. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

