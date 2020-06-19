Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.44% of PS Business Parks worth $16,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after purchasing an additional 33,718 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,201,000 after purchasing an additional 178,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,161,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 504.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 155,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,125,000 after buying an additional 130,083 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $311,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,684. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSB. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.75.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $134.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.44. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12 month low of $102.48 and a 12 month high of $192.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.61.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $106.22 million for the quarter. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.22% and a return on equity of 18.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.