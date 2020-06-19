Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 294,880 Shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,369,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,880 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 3.00% of A10 Networks worth $16,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 49,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in A10 Networks by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. A10 Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

