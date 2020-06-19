Aviva PLC Invests $81,000 in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of OVV stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 3.98. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight Capital lowered Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.