Legal & General Group Plc Has $17.11 Million Holdings in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,470 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Tenable were worth $17,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 3.5% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 89,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $2,612,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $27,171.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,740,529.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,033,137 shares of company stock valued at $30,301,743. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.89. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $32.10.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TENB. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

