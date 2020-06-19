Aviva PLC Lowers Position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 103,947 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,307,000 after buying an additional 2,997,074 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 27.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,813,000 after buying an additional 3,245,058 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,528,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,111,000 after buying an additional 30,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,356,000 after buying an additional 2,071,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in WPX Energy by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,621,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,324 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

NYSE WPX opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -51.23, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 3.58. WPX Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 289.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.