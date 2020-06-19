Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vedanta by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Vedanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vedanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vedanta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Vedanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of Vedanta stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. Vedanta Ltd has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

