Aviva PLC Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,798,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,057,000 after purchasing an additional 48,401 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,483,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,883,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,534,000 after purchasing an additional 185,615 shares during the period. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

ITUB stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0026 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

