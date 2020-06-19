Aviva PLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,894 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Dine Brands Global worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Shares of DIN opened at $44.71 on Friday. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $104.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average is $62.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

