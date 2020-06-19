Aviva PLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 100,666 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 22,115 shares during the last quarter. 19.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Macro stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $77.31.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $436.93 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 27.10%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Banco Macro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

