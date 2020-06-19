Aviva PLC Lowers Stake in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 660.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 15.5% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. 3.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

TEO stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. Telecom Argentina SA has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.99 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telecom Argentina SA will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Telecom Argentina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.