Aviva PLC Sells 800 Shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 531.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in HUYA by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in HUYA by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 332,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 150,492 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in HUYA by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in HUYA in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUYA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of HUYA in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HUYA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.22.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $19.47 on Friday. HUYA Inc – has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.01. HUYA had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. HUYA’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HUYA Inc – will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

