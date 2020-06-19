Aviva PLC Reduces Stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,611,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,194,000 after buying an additional 114,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,846,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG opened at $61.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.07. Zillow Group Inc has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $66.96.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.65.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

