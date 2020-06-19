Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 2,478.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,388 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.17% of NewMarket worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter worth $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter worth $53,000. 55.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $412.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $422.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.54. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $304.65 and a 1 year high of $505.16.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $559.42 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 43.71%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.