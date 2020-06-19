Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 609.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,820 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.34% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 51,611 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after buying an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MIC shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.