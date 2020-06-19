Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 540,766 Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 109.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,766 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.32% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 187,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

PTLA stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.28. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 267.86% and a negative net margin of 232.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

