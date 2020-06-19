Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) by 92,384.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,235 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Medallia were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,524,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 142.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,019 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,193,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 29.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 524,381 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $860,312.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,797,915 shares in the company, valued at $49,550,537.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 11,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $313,864.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 470,895 shares of company stock valued at $10,558,084.

MDLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medallia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Medallia stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Medallia has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $44.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

