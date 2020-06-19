Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,349 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.32% of Envista worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Envista by 2,654.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Envista by 89.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

NVST stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. Envista Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $547.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $19.50) on shares of Envista in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

