Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.71 Million Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 661.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,719 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.33% of TEGNA worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $52,288,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,406,000 after purchasing an additional 957,779 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,943,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,744 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $7,121,000. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $4,234,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

TGNA stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $684.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.00 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

