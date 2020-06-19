Deutsche Bank AG Sells 16,930 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,930 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of American Financial Group worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,185,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,267,000 after purchasing an additional 65,940 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6,112.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut their price target on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James downgraded American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.85. American Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.08.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.22 per share, for a total transaction of $78,973.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,655.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

