Deutsche Bank AG Sells 200,772 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 200,772 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in LKQ were worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in LKQ by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,138,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,424 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577,426 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $1,569,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. LKQ’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LKQ. Northcoast Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

