Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,675 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Dell were worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Dell by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,780,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,196,000 after buying an additional 622,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dell by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,260,000 after buying an additional 492,516 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,087,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,855,000 after buying an additional 1,006,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Dell by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,640,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,485,000 after buying an additional 2,289,395 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Dell by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,675,000 after buying an additional 74,254 shares during the period. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dell news, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,354.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $4,653,989. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Dell Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $59.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Dell from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.94.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

