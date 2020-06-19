Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.84 Million Holdings in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 163.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,957 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.50% of Forescout Technologies worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 31,371 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Forescout Technologies by 233.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,055,000 after acquiring an additional 754,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

FSCT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 5,460 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $174,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 5,287 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $167,915.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,905 shares of company stock worth $630,644 over the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSCT opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $40.06.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.71% and a negative return on equity of 151.04%. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.