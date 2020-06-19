Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,164,592 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 42.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,575,379 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,164,592 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,028.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $36,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $66,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.75 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

SAND stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $9.02.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

