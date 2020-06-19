Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.96 Million Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 655.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,613 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.52% of FormFactor worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FORM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 87,862 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 23,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FORM. Craig Hallum raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on FormFactor from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,505,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,900 shares in the company, valued at $475,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,111 shares of company stock worth $996,991. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FORM stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $160.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.