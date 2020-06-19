Deutsche Bank AG Sells 676,356 Shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 26.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,896,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 676,356 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in MRC Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MRC Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MRC Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut MRC Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI cut MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MRC Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $5.80 on Friday. MRC Global Inc has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $495.25 million, a P/E ratio of 96.68 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.35.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. MRC Global’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.