Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 187,353 Shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 162.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,353 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.28% of Stewart Information Services worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 427,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after acquiring an additional 107,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,507,000 after acquiring an additional 533,732 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 24,602 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $288,254.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,300.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Morris sold 17,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $560,859.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,539 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,555.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,991 shares of company stock worth $2,168,413 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STC stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $44.14.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

STC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stewart Information Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

