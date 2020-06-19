PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Position Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,874 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of PagSeguro Digital worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $10,907,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,079,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,206,000 after acquiring an additional 272,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.89. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAGS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

