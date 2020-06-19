Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 138,307 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 104.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,307 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.14% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.70. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.69.

In related news, insider Jeff Kent sold 2,785 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $133,819.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,011.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $59,347.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,427.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 408,101 shares of company stock valued at $17,073,150. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

