Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 261.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,778 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.63% of Herman Miller worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,738,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,035,000 after purchasing an additional 669,536 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 90.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,442,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,878,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,076,000 after purchasing an additional 26,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,900,000 after buying an additional 65,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $665.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.45 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 25,000 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $548,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

MLHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti cut Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Herman Miller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

