Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,213 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $53.53 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.60.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $314.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 5.89%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 20 dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $1,969,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

