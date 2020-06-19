Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 845,541 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.20% of Teck Resources worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 238,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 152,344 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 994.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,861,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 729,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 300,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,297,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after purchasing an additional 448,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $10.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.52. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teck Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

