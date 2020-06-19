Deutsche Bank AG Buys 32,154 Shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,811 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,154 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of SK Telecom worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKM. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 1,376.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of SK Telecom stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.71. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

