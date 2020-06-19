Deutsche Bank AG Sells 472 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Natera were worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Natera by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 8.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 543,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 7.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Natera by 157.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 46,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. Natera Inc has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $334,715.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $22,857.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 7,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $386,759.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 249,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,979.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,291 shares of company stock worth $8,264,061. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.