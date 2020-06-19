Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2020

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,749 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average is $81.65.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

