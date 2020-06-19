CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.16.

NYSE:CNP opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Lesar purchased 11,110 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $110,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

