The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year sales of $4.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,549,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,356,000 after purchasing an additional 435,400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $616,000.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $21.68 on Friday. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

