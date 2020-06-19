The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year sales of $4.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,549,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,356,000 after purchasing an additional 435,400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $616,000.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $21.68 on Friday. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Deutsche Bank AG Sells 472 Shares of Natera Inc
Deutsche Bank AG Sells 472 Shares of Natera Inc
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG
CenterPoint Energy Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
CenterPoint Energy Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
The Western Union Company Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion
The Western Union Company Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion
Community Health Systems Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Billion
Community Health Systems Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Billion
Range Resources Corp. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $461.49 Million
Range Resources Corp. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $461.49 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report